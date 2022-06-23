Advertise with Us
19-year-old arrives at Memphis hospital with gunshot wound

(WMC Action News 5)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 8:44 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are investigating a shooting after a 19-year-old woman arrived at a hospital Thursday morning with a gunshot wound.

She arrived at the hospital by a private vehicle around 3:30 a.m, police say. She is currently in critical condition.

The location of the shooting is unclear and no suspect information is available at this time.

Any information on this case can be reported anonymously to CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

