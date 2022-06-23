19-year-old arrives at Memphis hospital with gunshot wound

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are investigating a shooting after a 19-year-old woman arrived at a hospital Thursday morning with a gunshot wound.

She arrived at the hospital by a private vehicle around 3:30 a.m, police say. She is currently in critical condition.

The location of the shooting is unclear and no suspect information is available at this time.

Any information on this case can be reported anonymously to CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

