1 rushed to hospital after driver strikes pole, vehicle catches fire

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One person is in the hospital after crashing into a pole at Chelsea Avenue and Thomas Street.

Memphis Fire Department officials say the call came in as a person trapped inside a vehicle. After the vehicle struck the pole, it went up in flames.

First responders were able to get the person out of the vehicle but their current condition is unknown.

No one else was injured.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.