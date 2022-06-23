Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
1 rushed to hospital after driver strikes pole, vehicle catches fire

ambulance generic
ambulance generic
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 8:37 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One person is in the hospital after crashing into a pole at Chelsea Avenue and Thomas Street.

Memphis Fire Department officials say the call came in as a person trapped inside a vehicle. After the vehicle struck the pole, it went up in flames.

First responders were able to get the person out of the vehicle but their current condition is unknown.

No one else was injured.

