Your First Alert to more heat but somewhat drier air to end the week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It was another day of record heat in Memphis with the high temperature reaching 102 Wednesday afternoon. A weak cold front tonight will usher drier air into the Mid-South as the week comes to a close. We’ll still have some heat to endure, but it won’t feel as hot for the next couple of days.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear with a light Northeast wind and overnight lows in the mid to upper 70s.

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy with a Northeast wind at 5 to 10 MPH and afternoon highs in the mid to upper 90s.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear with a light Northeast wind and lows in the low to mid 70s.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy with high temperatures in the upper 90s and lows in the mid 70s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy, hot, and humid with highs near 100 and overnight lows near 80. Sunday will be partly cloudy with isolated to widely scattered showers and a few thunderstorms along with highs again near 100 and lows in the mid 70s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of an early morning shower along with afternoon highs near 90 and overnight lows near 70. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures again near 90 and lows near 70. Wednesday will be partly cloudy, warm, and muggy with highs in the mid 90s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Twitter: @ronchilders

