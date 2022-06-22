West Memphis School District requires clear backpack

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Clear backpacks will be required for all students from Kindergarten through 12 beginning the 2002-2023 school year.

West Memphis School District Board approved the changes on Tuesday.

Students will be able to use athletic bags, purses, and lunch bags which are subject to search and wanding.

