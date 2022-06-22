Well-known Memphis politician Pete Aviotti dies at age 88

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A native Memphian who made his mark in the cotton business and then city politics has died at 88 years old.

Pete Aviotti was a key player at Dunavant Enterprises when Memphian Billy Dunavant became the biggest cotton merchant on earth.

After cotton, Aviotti helped start Folk’s Folly Restaurant and was a key advisor to Memphis Mayor Willie Herenton for years.

Aviotti served on numerous boards including the one that built FedExForum and the Riverfront Development Commission.

