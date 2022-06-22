Advertise with Us
Veteran shares personal story of living with ALS

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 10:11 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Ahead of Independence Day, one veteran’s family is sharing their personal story of what is it like for their loved one living with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease.

Veterans are twice as likely to develop ALS than those who haven’t served in the military

Juan Reyes’ wife Meg Reyes joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the digital desk to talk about some of the early warning signs or symptoms that prompted him to see a doctor.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Click here for more information on Radicava.

