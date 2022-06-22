Advertise with Us
Scorching heat continues with little rainfall expected through the week

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather
By Erin Thomas
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 2:18 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After a record-breaking day yesterday, another record is on track to be broken today with more extreme heat. The National Weather Service has issued a HEAT ADVISORY for the entire Action News 5 coverage area until 8 PM this evening. Real Feel temperatures of 105F+ will be widespread.

  • NORMAL HIGH: 91
  • NORMAL LOW: 72

TODAY: Mostly Sunny with a slight chance of a stray shower along with a Northwest wind at 5 to 10 MPH and afternoon highs near 100.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy with a light Northeast wind and lows in the mid to upper 70s.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Thursday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower, highs in the mid to upper 90s, and lows in the mid 70s. Friday will be partly cloudy with highs in the upper 90s and lows in the upper 70s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower along with afternoon highs near 100 and overnight lows near 80. Sunday will be partly cloudy with isolated to widely scattered showers, high temperatures in the upper 90s, and lows in the mid 70s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower, highs near 90, and lows near 70. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures again near 90 and lows near 70.

Erin Thomas - First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook: Erin Thomas

Twitter: @ErinThomasWx

Your First Alert to another week of extreme heat