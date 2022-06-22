Police arrest accused burglar because of Facebook post

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Donya Webb was arrested on two counts of burglary and theft of property up to $40,000.

Memphis police received a tip that Webb was involved in the Domini’s Pizza and Lavish clothing store robbery on June 14 in Whitehaven.

Police say Webb was on Facebook wearing similar clothing from the Lavish boutique.

When police searched Webb’s room, officers located the same pants, hoodies, and shoes worn by the suspect in the surveillance video.

Officers also located clothing in his room that had a Lavish tag on it.

