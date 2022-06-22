Advertise with Us
Memphis Zoo new CEO announces upgrade plans
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 7:06 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The new President and CEO of the Memphis Zoo said he has big dreams for his new role as leader of what’s widely regarded as one of the top zoos in America.

Thompson, a 26-year zoo veteran, took over for Memphis Zoo CEO Jim Dean who retired last week.

Matt Thompson spoke to the Memphis Rotary Club at lunchtime today inside the Teton Trek building.

Thompson said three architectural firms are competing to win a contract that may produce a 10-year strategic plan for the zoo attractions that appear dated now.

”So there’s the African component, elephants and giraffes, that could use an upgrade for sure. Then there’s the entire west end kind of after Cat Country. So there’s the aquarium, the birdhouse, and the herpetarium.” Matt Thompson Memphis zoo president and CEO.

Thompson says a special committee of the Zoo’s Board hopes to hire a new architectural firm in the next three weeks.

When that happens, Thompson said a new long-term strategic plan for “finishing the zoo” will begin!

