Memphis police release details on downtown homicide investigation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department released additional details Wednesday about an ongoing homicide investigation in downtown Memphis.

Nearly a week ago on June 16, officers responded to a shooting at Danny Thomas Boulevard and Madison Avenue.

The victim, Antavious Buford, was found inside a vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced deceased on the scene.

MPD says surveillance video caught a grey Chevrolet Camaro with tinted windows and a black Infiniti SUV with tinted windows following Bufords’s vehicle before the shooting.

Two suspects in the Infiniti fired the shots killing Buford, according to MPD.

If you have any information about this investigation, you are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH or the MPD homicide department at 901-636-3300.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.