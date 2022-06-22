Advertise with Us
Memphis police release details on downtown homicide investigation

Suspect vehicles in June 16 downtown shooting
Suspect vehicles in June 16 downtown shooting(Action News 5/MPD)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department released additional details Wednesday about an ongoing homicide investigation in downtown Memphis.

Nearly a week ago on June 16, officers responded to a shooting at Danny Thomas Boulevard and Madison Avenue.

The victim, Antavious Buford, was found inside a vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced deceased on the scene.

MPD says surveillance video caught a grey Chevrolet Camaro with tinted windows and a black Infiniti SUV with tinted windows following Bufords’s vehicle before the shooting.

Two suspects in the Infiniti fired the shots killing Buford, according to MPD.

If you have any information about this investigation, you are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH or the MPD homicide department at 901-636-3300.

