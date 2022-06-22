Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

Memphis documentary captures ‘power of democracy’

Dr. W.W. Herenton & Min. Sekurah Yahweh at premiere gala, July 2021.
Dr. W.W. Herenton & Min. Sekurah Yahweh at premiere gala, July 2021.(Larry Walker)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis-based entertainment company, 16 Bars Entertainment, will have one limited documentary screening of “United Front: The 1991 People’s Convention Memphis,” on June 22 at 7 p.m.

The people’s convention ultimately nominated the city’s first African American Mayor Dr. Willie Herenton.

United Front was unanimously chosen as the Best Cutting-Edge Documentary at the San Diego Black Film Festival in May 2022.

“The 60-minute film is a testament to the power of democracy at its best, accurately capturing the work, danger, and drama behind the scenes of the most important civil rights movement in our city’s history subsequent to the 1968 sanitation worker’s strike,” said16 Bars Entertainment.

Action News 5 Anchor Joe Birch will host a brief question and answer with the producers following the screening. Admission is $10 at the door starting at 6 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

(Source: pexels.com)
1 dead, 2 injured in multi-vehicle crash in Millington
Shelby County Sheriff's Office
Deputy shoots dogs after attack, SCSO says
Memphis Police Department
Child left at park in Whitehaven
Four families displaced in condo fire in Germantown
Four families displaced in condo fire in Germantown
Pedro Serrano, 33, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest.
Man arrested after asking for protection from drug supplier coming to collect, deputies say

Latest News

A photo of the missing kitten
Kitten stolen from Memphis animal shelter, MAS says
Shelby County voting machines
Election Commission withdraws lawsuit over voting machines
Surveillance photos of the carjacking suspect
Man wanted after carjacking at Southaven Rec Center
Suspect vehicles in June 16 downtown shooting
Memphis police release details on downtown homicide investigation