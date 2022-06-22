Memphis documentary captures ‘power of democracy’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis-based entertainment company, 16 Bars Entertainment, will have one limited documentary screening of “United Front: The 1991 People’s Convention Memphis,” on June 22 at 7 p.m.

The people’s convention ultimately nominated the city’s first African American Mayor Dr. Willie Herenton.

United Front was unanimously chosen as the Best Cutting-Edge Documentary at the San Diego Black Film Festival in May 2022.

“The 60-minute film is a testament to the power of democracy at its best, accurately capturing the work, danger, and drama behind the scenes of the most important civil rights movement in our city’s history subsequent to the 1968 sanitation worker’s strike,” said16 Bars Entertainment.

Action News 5 Anchor Joe Birch will host a brief question and answer with the producers following the screening. Admission is $10 at the door starting at 6 p.m.

