Man wanted after carjacking at Southaven Rec Center

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - Southaven Police Department is looking for a man accused of an armed carjacking.

The incident happened shortly after 10:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Southaven Rec Center on Town and Country Drive.

Police released surveillance photos of the suspect. If you know where he may be, call 662-393-8652.

