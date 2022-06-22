Man wanted after carjacking at Southaven Rec Center
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - Southaven Police Department is looking for a man accused of an armed carjacking.
The incident happened shortly after 10:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Southaven Rec Center on Town and Country Drive.
Police released surveillance photos of the suspect. If you know where he may be, call 662-393-8652.
