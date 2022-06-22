Advertise with Us
Kitten stolen from Memphis animal shelter, MAS says

A photo of the missing kitten
A photo of the missing kitten(Memphis Animal Services)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Animal Services says someone stole a kitten from the animal shelter.

The 2-month-old gray tabby kitten was taken from their facility on Monday afternoon.

MAS says they have surveillance footage of the person who stuffed the kitten into their purse and are working with Memphis police to get footage of the person’s license plate.

MAS intends to press charges if the kitten is not returned by 4 p.m. Thursday.

“If the kitten is not returned by then, our next step will be sharing the surveillance footage (which clearly shows both faces) with our social media following and local television stations, and at that point we will be prepared to prosecute to the fullest extent of the law,” their social post reads.

