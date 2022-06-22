Ja Raffe traded to Utah

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - While we hope Ja Morant stays in Memphis forever, his namesake is headed toward Jazz nation.

Ja Raffe has been moved to Hogle Zoo in Salt Lake City.

The beloved giraffe, who’s now 10 feet tall, was named after Grizzlies star Ja Morant. The two had an adorable meetup in 2020 after the younger Ja’s birth.

Hogle Zoo will quarantine Ja Raffe for about a month before he meets his new family, two giraffes named Stephanie and Minka.

The Memphis Zoo says after male giraffes turn one year old, they must find a new home, with only one male giraffe per herd.

We wish Ja the best of luck in Utah!

