Hope Heights fined for nearly week long elevator outage

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Hope Heights, a 10-floor high-rise public housing community rented to the elderly and disabled, was fined $250 by the Shelby County Environmental Court for both of its elevators not working for nearly a week.

Resident Del Jay Field said she was stuck in her 5th-floor apartment for nearly a week until the Memphis Fire Department had to come save her.

She’s wheelchair-bound and couldn’t physically take the climb, so she packed up and left.

Wednesday, her family brought her home after she became ill.

She had to go to the hospital last week after missing two of her dialysis appointments due to her apartment’s elevator outage.

“I ended up falling trying to get up out of the bed that morning, and I ended up calling the fire department and the fire department was able to come get me,” said Hope Height resident Del Jay Fields.

Frustrated by the inconvenience, Fields said she had to stay in a motel for a couple of nights until repairs were made.

But she says her expenses should be reimbursed.

“It would be nice to get a reimbursement for the Monday night, I’m not concerned about the Tuesday night,” said Fields.

In Shelby County Environmental Court, the Memphis Fire Department informed the court Hope Heights elevators were down from a broken part in one and another one overheating.

“On Friday, the 17th TK Elevators worked till 9 o’clock to repair the elevator so they went through the whole weekend of no elevator service,” said MFD inspector James Brewer.

The building managed by Millennia Companies said it ordered parts to repair the other elevator in hopefully two weeks.

Judge Patrick Dandridge fined the apartment complex $250 for the elevator outage from the 16th to the 20th.

Brewer stresses with all the elderly and disabled residents, the need for an elevator is necessary.

“We’ve made 137 runs, eight elevator rescues, and 115 EMS calls. I can’t stress the urgency you need for at least one working elevator at all times,” said Brewer.

Hope Heights is scheduled back in court Tuesday morning.

