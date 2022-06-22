Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Election Commission withdraws lawsuit over voting machines

Shelby County voting machines
Shelby County voting machines(Action News 5)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Election Commission has withdrawn its lawsuit over voting machines against the Shelby County government.

The dismissal comes after the Shelby County Board of Commissioners voted to fund new voting machines for the November election.

The new voting machines will cost $5.8 million and will allow voters to choose between electronic or a paper ballot.

Administrator Linda Phillips issues a statement that said in part, “we all look forward to executing the November election with new voting machines.”

