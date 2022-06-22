Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Donate blood for a chance to win free gas

Vitalant launches new incentive to increase blood donations
By Mia Monet
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 8:31 PM CDT
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Vitalant has come up with a new incentive to get more people to donate blood. It will also save the winner a lot of money at the gas pump.

Michelle Jones is an account manager for the blood company Vitalant.

“If you donate blood between yesterday, June 20, and July 20, then you are entered to win one of three $3,000 gas cards,” said Jones.

The new incentive could help several people like Robert Stringer and his family.

“It would affect me tremendously with my family and all because the price of fuel is so high right now,” said Stringer. “That would extremely help out on our budget. Actually, could take a trip. Just can’t afford to travel right now because five dollars a gallon that’s just too high.”

Jones said the country is suffering from a critical blood shortage. This incentive will hopefully get more people to donate blood.

“The hospitals are in need,” she said. “It’s that time of year. One of the worst times of the year, so we’re just doing anything we can to get people out to donate. We don’t want the hospitals out of blood, we don’t want the patients going without.”

If you’d like to make your appointment to donate blood, just go to the Vitalant website or call your local Vitalant office.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

