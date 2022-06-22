Combating misinformation eroding trust online

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - When you scroll through social media, sometimes it is hard to determine what is real and what is fake.

From altered photos to “deepfake” manipulated videos, misinformation is eroding our ability to trust what we see online.

Andy Parsons, Senior Director of Adobe’s Content Authenticity Initiative, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to discuss the steps to solve the problem, along with clues consumers can look for to tell if what they see online is real or fake.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

