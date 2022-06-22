Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

Combating misinformation eroding trust online

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - When you scroll through social media, sometimes it is hard to determine what is real and what is fake.

From altered photos to “deepfake” manipulated videos, misinformation is eroding our ability to trust what we see online.

Andy Parsons, Senior Director of Adobe’s Content Authenticity Initiative, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to discuss the steps to solve the problem, along with clues consumers can look for to tell if what they see online is real or fake.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

(Source: pexels.com)
1 dead, 2 injured in multi-vehicle crash in Millington
Shelby County Sheriff's Office
Deputy shoots dogs after attack, SCSO says
Memphis Police Department
Child left at park in Whitehaven
Four families displaced in condo fire in Germantown
Four families displaced in condo fire in Germantown
WSMV fishing boat
Fishing advisory issued for six different Tennessee counties

Latest News

Digital Desk discussion with Tonyaa Weathersbee, Commercial Appeal metro columnist
Digital Desk discussion with Tonyaa Weathersbee, Commercial Appeal metro columnist
Digital Desk discussion with Tonyaa Weathersbee, Commercial Appeal metro columnist
Ja Morant meets 'Ja Raffe' at the Memphis Zoo
Ja Raffe traded to Utah
2 federal programs helping to bridge the digital divide
2 federal programs helping to bridge the digital divide
2 federal programs helping to bridge the digital divide