Charity begins in Olive Branch for NFL star K.J. Wright

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Former Olive Branch High School star athlete K.J. Wright made a name for himself on the gridiron at Mississippi State, and for the last 11 years in the NFL.

This week, the former Bulldog is giving back to his hometown with a different sport.

“You know it all started in Olive Branch,” Wright said.

On Friday night, in the gym where he starred for Olive Branch High School, Super Bowl champion Wright will host his first-ever alumni charity basketball game.

“What better way for us to get all of these alumni in one building, for one game, a three-point contest, alumni dance team, alumni cheerleading. It’s going to be a whole celebration,” Wright said.

All the money raised on Friday night will go back to Olive Branch High School. It’s Wright’s way of saying thank you to the place that laid the foundation for a decorated NFL career. It includes a Super Bowl championship and a Pro Bowl appearance.

“This city is everything to me. This is where my heart is. This is the city that raised me, groomed me. I learned everything in Olive Branch, Mississippi,” Wright said. “So, I just can’t thank this city enough for what it instilled in me. For me to come back every year, give back to the city and the community and have them come out, it always loves.”

As for what kind of action fans in attendance Friday night can expect, Wright says even after all these years, those legs still have plenty of spring in them. Friday night, ‘The Elevator’ as they called him in high school is going to the top floor.

“I’m about to put on a show for these fans. I still got it. I’ve been hooping, I’ve been playing and getting in shape. I was a little rusty, but now I’m back and this should be really exciting come Friday,” Wright said.

Tickets for the game are almost sold out. Wright said the easiest way to purchase the remaining tickets is by clicking on the link in the bio of his Instagram page, which you can find here.

Wright also addressed his NFL future on Tuesday. The former Bulldog spent the first 10 seasons of his career in Seattle before playing with the Raiders last season.

If the Olive Branch native plays next season, it will only be for one team.

“I talked to the Seahawks, they know where my heart is,” Wright said. “I said if it’s in Seattle, great. If not, then that’ll be a fantastic career that I’ve put together. So, 11 fantastic years, I can not complain about that. Went to a Super Bowl, and Pro Bowls went to another Super Bowl. I put together a really, really fantastic NFL career. If Seattle wants to have me back, fantastic. If not, it’s all good.”

