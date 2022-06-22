Biden Administration, financial advisors unsure on likelihood of recession

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - With rising fuel and food prices, many Americans are wondering what does this mean for the long term? Is a recession next?

But some financial advisors say even if a recession seems inevitable, they aren’t so sure.

It seems we’re getting a couple of messages about the likelihood of a recession.

Bloomberg Economics says there’s a 70% chance a recession happens by the first quarter of 2024 whereas the Biden Administration says nothing is inevitable about a recession at the moment.

In any case, financial planners say their clients are asking them how they can weather this storm of rising prices and growing inflation.

Financial planner and CNBC contributor Delano Saporu says it’s all about going back to the basics and looking at your budget.

“People are cutting subscriptions to streaming services, people are going back to the staples,” said Saporu. “Even at the grocery. Kroger put out a report saying people are going back to store brand and the amount in each trip that they buy.”

As for the housing market, prices are continuing to go up, but not as many are selling compared to the last two years.

The median price for a home is now $407,000 in the U.S. the first time it’s been over $400,000 according to the National Association of Realtors.

But, compared to the downturn the housing market took before the 2008 recession, experts say the market is much more healthy because of new lending practices put into place following the 2007-2008 fall in the market.

“So many factors go into it,” said Saporu. “So many people are still 50/50 that we’ll go into a recession. It’s going to be based on a lot of things like how consumers are feeling, if they’re still going out and buying and traveling, if the income is still there and wages continue to grow.”

