Best & worst times to travel Independence Day weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - According to AAA, Independence Day is expected to be the busiest on record in Tennessee with over 1 million Tennesseans planning to travel 50 miles or more during the holiday weekend.

Megan Cooper with AAA joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the digital desk to talk about the best and worst times to travel.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.