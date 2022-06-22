Bartlett maximizes police presence in schools

BARTLETT, Tenn. (WMC) - The City of Bartlett is working to maximize school safety following a deadly mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.

The news of the legislation also comes as more police security was approved at another Mid-South school district earlier this week.

Bartlett’s Board of Mayor and Alderman approved funding to add six new police officers at Bartlett City Schools.

This brings the total number of officers to 15 across the district’s 11 schools.

“Our number one priority is to keep our children safe, and I’m glad we were able to work this out, get more officers into the schools,” said Bartlett Police Chief Jeff Cox.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.