Another day of intense heat

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - More sunshine and intense heat with highs from 98-102. Feels like temperatures will range from 105-110. A stray shower or storm can’t be ruled out, mainly north of Memphis.

TONIGHT: Clear and warm with lows in the upper 70s. Winds will be northeast at 5 mph.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy with only a very small chance of a shower or downpour. Most areas will stay dry with highs in the upper 90s and lows in the mid to upper 70s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 90s and lows in the upper 70s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy, hot and humid with high temperatures near 100 and lows near 80. Sunday will be much the same with a slightly better chance of an afternoon shower or storm with highs in the upper 90s and overnight lows in the mid to upper 70s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday and Tuesday will be less hot AND less humid with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 along with sun and clouds. Highs will soar back into the mid to upper 90s by Wednesday as the heat builds back late next week.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

