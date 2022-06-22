Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

4-year-old shot, killed in Germantown

The scene in Germantown
The scene in Germantown(Action News 5)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. (WMC) - Germantown Police Department is investigating the death of a 4-year-old.

Police say the boy was killed in an incident involving a firearm.

It happened at a home on South Germantown Road.

It’s unclear if the shooting was accidental or intentional.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

(Source: pexels.com)
1 dead, 2 injured in multi-vehicle crash in Millington
Shelby County Sheriff's Office
Deputy shoots dogs after attack, SCSO says
Memphis Police Department
Child left at park in Whitehaven
Four families displaced in condo fire in Germantown
Four families displaced in condo fire in Germantown
Pedro Serrano, 33, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest.
Man arrested after asking for protection from drug supplier coming to collect, deputies say

Latest News

Wednesday evening weather update
Wednesday evening forecast from Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers-June 22, 2022
Biden Administration, financial advisors unsure on likelihood of recession
Mid-South realtor says 'don't wait' to buy a house
Mid-South realtor says 'don't wait' to buy a house
(WIS)
West Memphis School District requires clear backpack