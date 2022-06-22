4-year-old shot, killed in Germantown

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. (WMC) - Germantown Police Department is investigating the death of a 4-year-old.

Police say the boy was killed in an incident involving a firearm.

It happened at a home on South Germantown Road.

It’s unclear if the shooting was accidental or intentional.

