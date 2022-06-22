Advertise with Us
2 federal programs helping to bridge the digital divide

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The pandemic brough to light the importance of having access to the digital world, but still millions of Americans remain digitally disconnected.

Doug Lodder, President of TruConnect, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about two federal programs geared to help those who need it.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

