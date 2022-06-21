Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

Your First Alert to another week of extreme heat

By Ron Childers
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 7:00 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An upper level ridge of high pressure remains firmly in place over the Mid-South and the lower Mississippi River Valley. As a result, well above average temperatures will continue for another week along with a mainly dry pattern.

TONIGHT: Clear with a light East wind and overnight lows in the low to mid 70s.

TUESDAY: Mostly Sunny with a light Southwest wind and afternoon highs in the upper 90s to near 100.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Clear with a light Southwest wind and lows in the mid to upper 70s.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday will be mostly sunny with highs near 100 and lows in the upper 70s. Thursday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain along with highs in the upper 90s and lows in the mid to upper 70s. Friday will be partly cloudy with highs in the upper 90s and lows in the upper 70s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy, hot, and humid with a slight chance of an afternoon shower or storm along with high temperatures near 100 and lows near 80. Sunday will be much the same with a slightly better chance of an afternoon shower or storm, highs in the upper 90s, and overnight lows in the mid to upper 70s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Twitter: @ronchilders

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Memphis Police Department
Child left at park in Whitehaven
Ness is having two sets of identical twins – two boys and two girls. The odds of that happening...
Mother expecting 1 in 70M set of quadruplets
Former President Donald Trump made his stop in the Mid-South as part of his American Freedom...
Former President Trump speaks before thousands at Landers Center
A Knoxville woman drowned while on a trip to Oak Island, North Carolina, according to a...
Woman drowns on 46th wedding anniversary trip to the beach
I-40
Motorcyclist dead on I-40

Latest News

et
Monday morning Memphis forecast from WMC Meteorologist Erin Thomas - June 20, 2022 (4 AM)
WMC First Alert Weather
Another hot and steamy week in store for the Mid-South
Another prolonger period of extreme heat for the Mid-South
Prepare as dangerous heat returns to the Mid-South by tomorrow
(Source: MGN)
Memphis area experience high ozone levels for Tuesday