Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

‘You know that’s a bobcat kitten, RIGHT?!’ | Couple mistakes lost kitten with bobcat

A couple in Mount Juliet thought they were rescuing a kitten, but instead took a bobcat to an animal shelter.
A couple rushed into an animal shelter, thinking they rescued a house cat on Friday, according to officials with True Rescue.
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT JULIET, Tenn. (WVLT) - A couple rushed into an animal shelter, thinking they rescued a house cat on Friday, according to officials with True Rescue.

Instead, they actually brought a bobcat kitten to the shelter.

“A half an hour later, and off he went to our friends at Walden’s Puddle with one of our volunteers,” officials said. “Never a dull moment at True Rescue!”

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Memphis Police Department
Child left at park in Whitehaven
A Knoxville woman drowned while on a trip to Oak Island, North Carolina, according to a...
Woman drowns on 46th wedding anniversary trip to the beach
Pedro Serrano, 33, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest.
Man arrested after asking for protection from drug supplier coming to collect, deputies say
An FDNY firefighter from Long Beach was killed when a tree fell on his vehicle during a family...
‘He was a love of a lifetime’: Firefighter killed when tree falls on car
Four families displaced in condo fire in Germantown
Four families displaced in condo fire in Germantown

Latest News

WSMV fishing boat
Fishing advisory issued for several Midstate counties
Long lines filled Memphis International Airport
Mid-South travelers left stranded as US faces flight delays, cancellations
A couple rushed into an animal shelter, thinking they rescued a house cat on Friday, according...
‘You know that’s a bobcat kitten, RIGHT?!’ | Couple mistakes lost kitten with bobcat
et
Tuesday morning Memphis forecast from WMC Meteorologist Erin Thomas - June 21, 2022 (4 AM)