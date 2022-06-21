Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

UTHS receives grant to update animal care facility

(Source: UTHSC)
(Source: UTHSC)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Congressman Steve Cohen announced that the University of Tennessee Health Science Center will receive a $320,468 grant from the Director of the National Institutes of Health.

The grant will be used to modernize the UTHS animal care facility.

“As a longstanding member of the Congressional Animal Protection Caucus and a strong proponent of investments in medical research, I’m pleased to see this funding awarded to our Memphis medical school,” said Congressman Cohen.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Memphis Police Department
Child left at park in Whitehaven
A Knoxville woman drowned while on a trip to Oak Island, North Carolina, according to a...
Woman drowns on 46th wedding anniversary trip to the beach
Pedro Serrano, 33, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest.
Man arrested after asking for protection from drug supplier coming to collect, deputies say
Four families displaced in condo fire in Germantown
Four families displaced in condo fire in Germantown
An FDNY firefighter from Long Beach was killed when a tree fell on his vehicle during a family...
‘He was a love of a lifetime’: Firefighter killed when tree falls on car

Latest News

Surveillance footage from the bank robbery
Bank robber escapes in tractor-trailer, Ark. police say
A couple thought they were
‘You know that’s a bobcat kitten, RIGHT?!’ | Couple mistakes lost kitten with bobcat
MLGW
Upgraded electrical system will reduce outages by 30%, MLGW says
Watching Your Wallet: Rising rents impacting tenants
Watching Your Wallet: Rising rents impacting tenants