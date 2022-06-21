UTHS receives grant to update animal care facility

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Congressman Steve Cohen announced that the University of Tennessee Health Science Center will receive a $320,468 grant from the Director of the National Institutes of Health.

The grant will be used to modernize the UTHS animal care facility.

“As a longstanding member of the Congressional Animal Protection Caucus and a strong proponent of investments in medical research, I’m pleased to see this funding awarded to our Memphis medical school,” said Congressman Cohen.

