Upgraded electrical system will reduce outages by 30%, MLGW says

MLGW
MLGW(Action News 5)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Light Gas and Water partnered with Burns and McDonnell, an engineering, construction, and architecture firm, for a 5-year, $132 million plan.

The distribution automation program is expected to implement technology that will help detect the causes of outages and shorten the length of outages MLGW customers experience.

According to MLGW, the upgraded system will reduce outages in the area by 30%.

MLGW looks forward to the new system.

“We are proud of the future-forward approach we’re taking with our self-healing, smart grid program in Memphis and Shelby County,” said Nick Newman, vice president of engineering and operations at MLGW.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

