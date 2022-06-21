Unseasonably hot weather the rest of the week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Summer officially began at 4:13 AM. Well above average temperatures will continue through the week along with a mainly dry pattern.

NORMAL HIGH TODAY: 90

NORMAL LOW TODAY: 72

TODAY: Mostly Sunny with afternoon highs in the upper 90s to near 100. Feels like temperatures will be around 105 or so. Winds will be southwest at 5 mph.

TONIGHT: Clear with lows in the mid to upper 70s. Winds will be light

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny early, then partly cloudy with highs near 100. Feels like temperatures will be around 105. A stray shower or storm can’t be ruled out in the afternoon, mainly north of Memphis. Lows will be in the upper 70s Wednesday night.

LATE WEEK: Thursday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain along with highs in the upper 90s and lows in the mid to upper 70s. Friday will be partly cloudy with highs in the upper 90s and lows in the upper 70s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy, hot, and humid with a slight chance of an afternoon shower or storm along with high temperatures near 100 and lows near 80. Sunday will be much the same with a slightly better chance of an afternoon shower or storm with highs in the upper 90s and overnight lows in the mid to upper 70s.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

FACEBOOK: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

TWITTER: @dentonwx

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.