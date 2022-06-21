Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

Tigers looking at Transfer Portal for Keyonte Kennedy

(WMC Action News 5)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 9:07 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - You’ve all heard the saying, “All’s fair in love and war.” It’s also true in recruiting.

Memphis Tigers Head Coach Penny Hardaway is working the trail, maybe snagging a Transfer Portal commitment from Jerry Stackhouse at Vanderbilt. The 6′5″ Wing Keyonte Kennedy has apparently de-committed from the Commodores and is seriously considering the Tigers.

Kennedy, a junior, played at UTEP last season, averaging 14.1 points, 6.1 rebounds and almost two assists a game for the Miners. 

His play and his stats are akin to what Memphis loses with Lester Quinones staying in the NBA Draft.

Kennedy hit 55 three-pointers last season for UTEP, which would have tied for tops on the Tigers squad with Quinones and Tyler Harris at Memphis. 

The UofM picked up a commitment from out of the Transfer Portal from former Boise State start Emmanuel Akot over the weekend.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Memphis Police Department
Child left at park in Whitehaven
A Knoxville woman drowned while on a trip to Oak Island, North Carolina, according to a...
Woman drowns on 46th wedding anniversary trip to the beach
Pedro Serrano, 33, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest.
Man arrested after asking for protection from drug supplier coming to collect, deputies say
An FDNY firefighter from Long Beach was killed when a tree fell on his vehicle during a family...
‘He was a love of a lifetime’: Firefighter killed when tree falls on car
Four families displaced in condo fire in Germantown
Four families displaced in condo fire in Germantown

Latest News

Arkansas pitcher Evan Taylor (39) relieves starting pitcher Zack Morris in the first inning...
Ole Miss hands Arkansas College World Series loss
Boise State guard Emmanuel Akot (14) brings the ball up court during the first half of an NCAA...
Emmanuel Akot commits to Memphis Tigers basketball
Tigers women’s softball coach resigns
Jacob Gonzalez and Peyton Chatagnier celebrate a run
Honors for Ole Miss players on way to Omaha