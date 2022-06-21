Tigers looking at Transfer Portal for Keyonte Kennedy

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - You’ve all heard the saying, “All’s fair in love and war.” It’s also true in recruiting.

Memphis Tigers Head Coach Penny Hardaway is working the trail, maybe snagging a Transfer Portal commitment from Jerry Stackhouse at Vanderbilt. The 6′5″ Wing Keyonte Kennedy has apparently de-committed from the Commodores and is seriously considering the Tigers.

Kennedy, a junior, played at UTEP last season, averaging 14.1 points, 6.1 rebounds and almost two assists a game for the Miners.

His play and his stats are akin to what Memphis loses with Lester Quinones staying in the NBA Draft.

Kennedy hit 55 three-pointers last season for UTEP, which would have tied for tops on the Tigers squad with Quinones and Tyler Harris at Memphis.

The UofM picked up a commitment from out of the Transfer Portal from former Boise State start Emmanuel Akot over the weekend.

