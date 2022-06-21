Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Tennessee Supreme Court launches the ‘Justice Bus’
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A mobile law office will soon be cruising on the streets in Tennessee.

Monday, the State Supreme Court launched the Tennessee Justice Bus. The bus was created to address the technology gap in rural and disadvantaged communities.

It will travel the state offering legal services for things like evictions, child custody, unfair labor practices, and debt issues.

Officials say many Tennesseans don’t have access to an attorney and try to resolve civil legal issues on their own.

”The Justice Bus will be able to help us bring technology to rural and under-served communities and to connect them with virtual resources. It is in essence a mobile law office equipped with laptops, tablets, a printer, and wifi,” said Tennessee Supreme Court Justice Jeff Bivens.

Officials say six out of ten Tennessee households have at least one civil legal problem that needs some action to be resolved.

You may see the bus at community events held in conjunction with legal aid providers, churches, nonprofit organizations, and public service providers.

