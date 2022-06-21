Paxton Lynch resurfaces in USFL

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Remember when Memphis Tiger Football started getting consistently good? Justin Fuente was the head coach, and he took a chance on an unknown quarterback from a small high school in Florida.

That quarterback was Paxton Lynch.

Lynch went on to become a star at Memphis and the American Athletic Conference and earned a first-round pick in the NFL Draft with the Denver Broncos. But the 6′6″, 230-pound flame thrower only played five total games in the league before ending up out of the NFL altogether.

Fast forward to 2022, and the former Tiger is playing in the USFL with the Michigan Panthers.

Lynch ended his first season in the rehashed pro league on a high note, throwing for 275 yards and three touchdowns Sunday in the Panthers’ regular-season finale win over the Pittsburgh Maulers.

He played in five games for Michigan this season, starting three of them, throwing for 550 yards, five touchdowns and completing 65% of his passes. Who knows if he’ll get another NFL look, but this is a good restart.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.