Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

Paxton Lynch resurfaces in USFL

Memphis quarterback Paxton Lynch runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine on Saturday,...
Memphis quarterback Paxton Lynch runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2016, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings) (Darron Cummings | AP)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 8:48 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Remember when Memphis Tiger Football started getting consistently good? Justin Fuente was the head coach, and he took a chance on an unknown quarterback from a small high school in Florida. 

That quarterback was Paxton Lynch.

Lynch went on to become a star at Memphis and the American Athletic Conference and earned a first-round pick in the NFL Draft with the Denver Broncos. But the 6′6″, 230-pound flame thrower only played five total games in the league before ending up out of the NFL altogether.

Fast forward to 2022, and the former Tiger is playing in the USFL with the Michigan Panthers.

Lynch ended his first season in the rehashed pro league on a high note, throwing for 275 yards and three touchdowns Sunday in the Panthers’ regular-season finale win over the Pittsburgh Maulers.

He played in five games for Michigan this season, starting three of them, throwing for 550 yards, five touchdowns and completing 65% of his passes. Who knows if he’ll get another NFL look, but this is a good restart.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Memphis Police Department
Child left at park in Whitehaven
A Knoxville woman drowned while on a trip to Oak Island, North Carolina, according to a...
Woman drowns on 46th wedding anniversary trip to the beach
Pedro Serrano, 33, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest.
Man arrested after asking for protection from drug supplier coming to collect, deputies say
An FDNY firefighter from Long Beach was killed when a tree fell on his vehicle during a family...
‘He was a love of a lifetime’: Firefighter killed when tree falls on car
Four families displaced in condo fire in Germantown
Four families displaced in condo fire in Germantown

Latest News

Memphis Grizzlies center Marc Gasol warms up before an NBA basketball preseason game Thursday,...
Former Grizzlies All-Star Marc Gasol wins title in Spain as player, owner
Tigers looking at Transfer Portal for Keyonte Kennedy
Memphis Grizzlies center Steven Adams (4) dunks against the New Orleans Pelicans during the...
Grizzlies dates, times, TV networks set for Vegas summer league
Arkansas pitcher Evan Taylor (39) relieves starting pitcher Zack Morris in the first inning...
Ole Miss hands Arkansas College World Series loss