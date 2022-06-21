Parents react to COVID-19 vaccine approval for kids 5 and under

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK/KAIT) – Parents across the Natural State have mixed feelings following a highly-anticipated move in the battle against COVID-19.

On Saturday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention endorsed vaccines for kids under five after the FDA approved them earlier in the week.

Some pharmacies have already started receiving their shipments of vaccines, including Kavanaugh Pharmacy in Little Rock.

Cory Grummer, a mother of a 4-year-old daughter, brought her to the pharmacy to get her vaccine. She told content partner KARK she has waited since the beginning of the pandemic to vaccinate her kids.

“It’s been an especially long wait since vaccines came out for everybody else and have been delayed as long as they have for the little kids,” she said.

Grummer said when she heard the news, her heart skipped a beat.

“I was out in West Little Rock and the minute I heard it, I turned around and went and got her and came straight here,” she said.

Other parents, like Taylor Risner, told KARK she wants to wait until there is more research before vaccinating their kids.

“I am not an anti-vaxxer, but I don’t think there is enough evidence yet for me to justify investing my two small children, and you can’t undo it,” she said.

Anne Pace, the owner of Kavanaugh Pharmacy, said she is excited to get the vaccinations in.

“I think it’s exciting that now, we have an opportunity to basically vaccinate the entire population against COVID,” she said.

Pace said she encourages families to talk with their doctor with any questions about the vaccine.

For information regarding the availability of the vaccine near you, check with your pharmacy.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.