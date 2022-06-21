Ole Miss hands Arkansas College World Series loss

OMAHA, Neb. (WMC) - The Ole Miss Rebels have made it to the College Baseball World Series six times in their history.

The Arkansas Razorbacks have played in 11. Neither has won the National Championship in the sport.

One just might, this year. Arkansas and Ole Miss played each other in winners bracket action Monday night at Omaha, Nebraska. It was a 2-1 game in the top of the second when the slugger Tim Elko goes big fly.

No doubt about that one, home run number 23 for Elko on the season is a two-run blast that put the Rebs up 4-1.

The Razorbacks answered back with two of their own in the bottom half, but now it’s time to sit back and enjoy the Calvin Harris show.

Like a great tennis player, Harris slices one down the left-field line and into the corner. Hayden Dunhurst scored and Garrett Wood has his PF flyers on to score from first Ole Miss goes up 6-3.

The teams kept the same scores ahead to the 5th inning, and Harris came back for more.

The Rebs number nine hitter was the star of the show, this time he flexes some big boy muscle. Two-run shot for the sophomore part of a 4-RBI night for him. Rebels go on to run the Razorbacks 13-5 final.

Arkansas will play Auburn in an elimination game Tuesday at 6 p.m. The winner of that game gets Ole Miss.

