New poll examines impact of extreme weather & views on climate change

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A new nationwide poll finds nearly 80% U.S. adults have been personally affected by extreme weather events in the last five years.

It is these extreme weather event that have more people concerned about climate change.

Robert Wood Johnson Foundation Chief Science Officer Alonzo Plough joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk more about the finds from The Impact of Extreme Weather on Views About Climate Policy in the United States poll.

Plough as talked about how climate change is reshaping our communities and what government leaders and community members are doing to help prepare for and respond to the impacts of climate change.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

