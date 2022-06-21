MPD ‘looking into’ arrest caught on camera at restaurant

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is “looking into” the circumstances surrounding a violent arrest that was caught on camera.

It happened at Rayford’s All-N-1 Wings on S 3rd Street.

The video posted to social media shows a scuffle between the suspect and officers. At one point, one officer throws punches.

Erion Walker was arrested in the incident. He’s charged with resisting official detention.

Police said Walker had warrants out for his arrest for two counts of aggravated assault and vandalism.

After Walker was taken into custody, officers say they found a magazine in his pocket loaded with 13 rounds.

Walker was taken to the hospital where he was treated for minor injuries.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.