Mid-South will bake this week with high pressure solidly in control

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An upper level ridge of high pressure remains firmly in place over the Mid-South and the lower Mississippi River Valley. As a result, well above average temperatures will continue for another week along with a mainly dry pattern.

NORMAL HIGH: 90

NORMAL LOW: 72

TODAY: Mostly Sunny with a light Southwest wind and afternoon highs in the upper 90s to near 100.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Clear with a light Southwest wind and lows in the mid to upper 70s.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday will be mostly sunny with highs near 100 and lows in the upper 70s. Thursday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain along with highs in the upper 90s and lows in the mid to upper 70s. Friday will be partly cloudy with highs in the upper 90s and lows in the upper 70s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy, hot, and humid with a slight chance of an afternoon shower or storm along with high temperatures near 100 and lows near 80. Sunday will be much the same with a slightly better chance of an afternoon shower or storm, highs in the upper 90s, and overnight lows in the mid to upper 70s.

Erin Thomas - First Alert Meteorologist

