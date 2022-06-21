Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

Mid-South will bake this week with high pressure solidly in control

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather(WMC)
By Erin Thomas
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 2:28 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An upper level ridge of high pressure remains firmly in place over the Mid-South and the lower Mississippi River Valley. As a result, well above average temperatures will continue for another week along with a mainly dry pattern.

  • NORMAL HIGH: 90
  • NORMAL LOW: 72

TODAY: Mostly Sunny with a light Southwest wind and afternoon highs in the upper 90s to near 100.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Clear with a light Southwest wind and lows in the mid to upper 70s.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday will be mostly sunny with highs near 100 and lows in the upper 70s. Thursday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain along with highs in the upper 90s and lows in the mid to upper 70s. Friday will be partly cloudy with highs in the upper 90s and lows in the upper 70s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy, hot, and humid with a slight chance of an afternoon shower or storm along with high temperatures near 100 and lows near 80. Sunday will be much the same with a slightly better chance of an afternoon shower or storm, highs in the upper 90s, and overnight lows in the mid to upper 70s.

Erin Thomas - First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook: Erin Thomas

Twitter: @ErinThomasWx

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Memphis Police Department
Child left at park in Whitehaven
A Knoxville woman drowned while on a trip to Oak Island, North Carolina, according to a...
Woman drowns on 46th wedding anniversary trip to the beach
Pedro Serrano, 33, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest.
Man arrested after asking for protection from drug supplier coming to collect, deputies say
An FDNY firefighter from Long Beach was killed when a tree fell on his vehicle during a family...
‘He was a love of a lifetime’: Firefighter killed when tree falls on car
Fire in Germantown
Flaming fire in Germantown causing road block

Latest News

Monday evening weather update
Your First Alert to another week of extreme heat
et
Monday morning Memphis forecast from WMC Meteorologist Erin Thomas - June 20, 2022 (4 AM)
WMC First Alert Weather
Another hot and steamy week in store for the Mid-South
Another prolonger period of extreme heat for the Mid-South
Prepare as dangerous heat returns to the Mid-South by tomorrow