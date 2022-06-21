Mid-South travelers left stranded as US faces flight delays, cancellations

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The holiday travel weekend is over but the troubles plaguing airlines likely will remain.

The country saw thousands of canceled and delayed flights over the weekend.

In the big picture, delays and cancellations out of Memphis International Airport during the holiday weekend were relatively low but still 50 flights here were either delayed or canceled over the Juneteenth weekend.

Some of the hardest-hit airports’ airlines say were on the east coast but we know many Mid-South passengers travel through those airports as final or starting destinations or as a layover. So even though our home airport faired OK, delays and cancellations elsewhere left many Mid-Southerners stranded.

The airlines have said that a mixture of bad weekend weather, short staffing and nearly pre-pandemic demand all added to the travel headaches for thousands.

Between just Sunday and Monday according to flight aware, there were more than 40,000 delayed flights and more than 2,000 cancellations.

“You know, it’s well-known that some of the airlines are dealing with some staffing issues, and that’s affecting the summer schedule,” said Glen Thomas, MEM Spokesperson. “One of the things we’re telling passengers is to check with your airline before you travel. Always make sure that you know the latest information from your airlines about the schedule and any changes that could be happening.”

TSA reports 2.4 million people went through security checkpoints on Friday alone -- the largest number since Thanksgiving, and the busiest day so far this year.

Here at MEM, they’re reporting numbers right along pre-pandemic levels; more than 230,000 passengers came through here in May and even more flyers are expected in a couple of weeks for the Fourth of July weekend.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.