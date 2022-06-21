Advertise with Us
Memphis Parks host community meeting for Frayser

Ed Rice Community Center will reopen Friday.
(WMC Action News 5)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 9:30 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Parks will have a community engagement meeting for Frayser residents.

The meeting will be on July 6 at Ed Rice Community Center.

Frayser residents are welcome to come out and express what kind of resources, programs, and activities they would like to see.

