Memphis Parks host community meeting for Frayser

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Parks will have a community engagement meeting for Frayser residents.

The meeting will be on July 6 at Ed Rice Community Center.

Frayser residents are welcome to come out and express what kind of resources, programs, and activities they would like to see.

