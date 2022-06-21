Advertise with Us
Man shot, killed at Bolivar gas station

Bolivar Police
Bolivar Police(Action News 5)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 11:04 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BOLIVAR, Tenn. (WMC) - Bolivar Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting at a gas station.

The shooting happened at Bolivar One-Stop on West Market Street on Sunday, just after 10 p.m.

Police found a 30-year-old man, later identified as Mahmoude Saleh, dead from multiple gunshot wounds.

With help from Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Khalil Abuzaid was determined to be the suspect. He was taken into custody Monday morning.

Abuzaid is charged with first-degree murder.

