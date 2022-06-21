Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Grizzlies dates, times, TV networks set for Vegas summer league

Memphis Grizzlies center Steven Adams (4) dunks against the New Orleans Pelicans during the...
Memphis Grizzlies center Steven Adams (4) dunks against the New Orleans Pelicans during the first half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)(AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 9:00 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The NBA Draft is this Thursday. The Memphis Grizzlies right now have three picks, including two in the first.

They’ll all play in the upcoming Las Vegas Summer League.

The times and TV Networks are now set for the Grizzlies games in the desert.

  • July 9 vs LA Clippers 8:30 p.m. on NBA TV 
  • July 10 Timberwolves 8 p.m. on ESPNU 
  • July 12 Brooklyn Nets 5 p.m. ESPNU
  • July 14 against the Boston Celtics at 2:30 p.m. NBA TV

