Grizzlies dates, times, TV networks set for Vegas summer league

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The NBA Draft is this Thursday. The Memphis Grizzlies right now have three picks, including two in the first.

They’ll all play in the upcoming Las Vegas Summer League.

The times and TV Networks are now set for the Grizzlies games in the desert.

July 9 vs LA Clippers 8:30 p.m. on NBA TV

July 10 Timberwolves 8 p.m. on ESPNU

July 12 Brooklyn Nets 5 p.m. ESPNU

July 14 against the Boston Celtics at 2:30 p.m. NBA TV

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.