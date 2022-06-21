Four families displaced in condo fire in Germantown

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Battling the blistering heat while fighting a two-alarm fire.

Firefighters from three different departments responded to a blaze at the Park Place condominiums on Park Trail Drive near Farmington in Germantown on June 20.

No lives were lost, but the heat took a toll on the heroes working hard to put the fire out.

Germantown Fire officials said two condos were destroyed, two more have heavy smoke and water damage. Four families were displaced.

It could have been worse had firefighters, neighbors, and good samaritans not worked together Monday afternoon to save lives.

Shannon Davis lost everything she owns when her condo burned down.

“I appear ok,” she told Action News 5, “but inside, I’m you know just glad there was no loss of human life. One of the dogs started barking, so I went downstairs and saw the flames, grabbed my purse, laptop and keys, and vacated.”

Davis said the flames were already two stories high when she ran outside. She said an off-duty nurse and an off-duty firefighter saw the flames, too, and stopped to help evacuate other families.

Germantown Fire Chief John Selberg said his department got back-up from Collierville Fire and the Shelby County Fire Department, critical on a day when the high temp hit 98 degrees.

“When they go in and fight the fire,” said Chief Selberg, “obviously all in their gear, they go in and these temperatures are over 500 degrees. Then they come out and they don’t really have the ability to cool, especially when you get this hot out here. We’re trying to rotate people through rehab quicker to get fluids back into them. So having extra people is helpful.”

All the residents got out safely. Firefighters also rescued a cat, but Davis said both of her daughter’s cats, that she had growing up, did not survive the fire.

The cause of the fire, which investigators believe started in or near Davis’ carport, is still under investigation.

A devastating day to be sure, yet Davis can still find a silver lining. ”We’ll get through it,” she said, “I mean, nowhere to go but up, right?”

Chief Selberg said four of his firefighters were treated for heat exhaustion, but should be o.k.

