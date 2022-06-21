Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

Former Grizzlies All-Star Marc Gasol wins title in Spain as player, owner

Memphis Grizzlies center Marc Gasol warms up before an NBA basketball preseason game Thursday,...
Memphis Grizzlies center Marc Gasol warms up before an NBA basketball preseason game Thursday, Oct. 6, 2016, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)(Brandon Dill | AP)
By Jarvis Greer
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 9:12 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Former Memphis Grizzlies All-Star Marc Gasol is still playing basketball but, it’s in Spain and, not only is he playing, but he owns the team he plays on and makes all the basketball decisions as team president.

Well, looks like it’s working out Team Gasol.

Girona just won the Second Tier Spanish Basketball League. Gasol, as a player, earned the Most Valuable Player of the Finals in helping his team beat Estudiantes 66-to-60 on Sunday. 

His brother Pau, another former Grizzlies All-Star, was there to watch him claim his MVP trophy.

The win now elevates Girona to Spain’s top professional league, ACB, for the first time in franchise history.

Marc played 13 years in the NBA, most with Memphis, and won a title with the Toronto Raptor.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Memphis Police Department
Child left at park in Whitehaven
A Knoxville woman drowned while on a trip to Oak Island, North Carolina, according to a...
Woman drowns on 46th wedding anniversary trip to the beach
Pedro Serrano, 33, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest.
Man arrested after asking for protection from drug supplier coming to collect, deputies say
An FDNY firefighter from Long Beach was killed when a tree fell on his vehicle during a family...
‘He was a love of a lifetime’: Firefighter killed when tree falls on car
Four families displaced in condo fire in Germantown
Four families displaced in condo fire in Germantown

Latest News

Tigers looking at Transfer Portal for Keyonte Kennedy
Memphis Grizzlies center Steven Adams (4) dunks against the New Orleans Pelicans during the...
Grizzlies dates, times, TV networks set for Vegas summer league
Arkansas pitcher Evan Taylor (39) relieves starting pitcher Zack Morris in the first inning...
Ole Miss hands Arkansas College World Series loss
Memphis quarterback Paxton Lynch runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine on Saturday,...
Paxton Lynch resurfaces in USFL