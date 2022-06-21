Advertise with Us
Five planets will align this week

By Sagay Galindo
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 2:07 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Get ready for a parade of planets to appear this month. This will be a rare event with five-planets aligning along with the crescent moon. Mercury, Venus, the moon, Mars, Jupiter, and Saturn will align on June 24th early in the morning before sunrise at 3:35 a.m. central. There will also be chances to catch the planets on the morning of the 23rd and the morning of the 25th. It will actually be six planets aligning as Uranus will sit just to the left of Mars, but it’s very hard to spot.

Five planets will align on June 25th
Five planets will align on June 25th(WMC First Alert Weather)

Monday morning Memphis forecast from WMC Meteorologist Erin Thomas - June 20, 2022 (4 AM)