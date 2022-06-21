The first day of summer comes in HOT

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Summer began today with record tying heat in Memphis as the high temperature reached 101 and another record is on track to be broken tomorrow with more extreme heat on the way. The National Weather Service has issued a HEAT ADVISORY for the entire Action News 5 coverage area Wednesday.

TONIGHT: Clear with a light to calm wind and overnight lows in the low to mid and upper 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny with a slight chance of a stray shower along with a Northwest wind at 5 to 10 MPH and afternoon highs near 100.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy with a light Northeast wind and lows in the mid to upper 70s.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Thursday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower, highs in the mid to upper 90s, and lows in the mid 70s. Friday will be partly cloudy with highs in the upper 90s and lows in the upper 70s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower along with afternoon highs near 100 and overnight lows near 80. Sunday will be partly cloudy with isolated to widely scattered showers, high temperatures in the upper 90s, and lows in the mid 70s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower, highs near 90, and lows near 70. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures again near 90 and lows near 70.

