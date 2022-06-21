Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Firefighter rushed to hospital from Los Primos fire

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A firefighter was rushed to the hospital this morning after battling a fire at a Memphis market.

Fire officials say the fire at Los Primos on Berclair Road started around 12:45 p.m.

One firefighter was taken to the hospital after experiencing heat exhaustion.

Investigators believe the fire started at an electrical outlet in the kitchen.

