Firefighter rushed to hospital from Los Primos fire

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A firefighter was rushed to the hospital this morning after battling a fire at a Memphis market.

Fire officials say the fire at Los Primos on Berclair Road started around 12:45 p.m.

One firefighter was taken to the hospital after experiencing heat exhaustion.

Investigators believe the fire started at an electrical outlet in the kitchen.

