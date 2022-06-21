Deputy shoots dogs after attack, SCSO says

MILLINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County sheriff’s deputies had to shoot two aggressive dogs after responding to a call, they said Tuesday.

Deputies were called to a home on Bethel Road, near Navy Road, in Millington just after 9:30 a.m. because of a man who they described as a “mental consumer.”

Deputies say the man released his dogs on them when they arrived.

One deputy was bitten on the foot.

Both dogs were shot and at least one died.

The man, meanwhile, was taken to the hospital to be evaluated and is detained while charges are sought.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.