Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

Deputy shoots dogs after attack, SCSO says

Shelby County Sheriff's Office
Shelby County Sheriff's Office(Action News 5)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 1:45 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILLINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County sheriff’s deputies had to shoot two aggressive dogs after responding to a call, they said Tuesday.

Deputies were called to a home on Bethel Road, near Navy Road, in Millington just after 9:30 a.m. because of a man who they described as a “mental consumer.”

Deputies say the man released his dogs on them when they arrived.

One deputy was bitten on the foot.

Both dogs were shot and at least one died.

The man, meanwhile, was taken to the hospital to be evaluated and is detained while charges are sought.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Memphis Police Department
Child left at park in Whitehaven
A Knoxville woman drowned while on a trip to Oak Island, North Carolina, according to a...
Woman drowns on 46th wedding anniversary trip to the beach
Pedro Serrano, 33, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest.
Man arrested after asking for protection from drug supplier coming to collect, deputies say
Four families displaced in condo fire in Germantown
Four families displaced in condo fire in Germantown
An FDNY firefighter from Long Beach was killed when a tree fell on his vehicle during a family...
‘He was a love of a lifetime’: Firefighter killed when tree falls on car

Latest News

Weather
Spencer's Forecast
Kylen Barksdale
Ark. man accused of kidnapping girlfriend, making terroristic threat
Judas Priest
Judas Priest to play at Landers Center this fall
Bolivar Police
Man shot, killed at Bolivar gas station