Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
Advertisement

Bank robber escapes in tractor-trailer, Ark. police say

Surveillance footage from the bank robbery
Surveillance footage from the bank robbery(Marion Police)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION, Ark. (WMC) - Police in Marion, Arkansas, are trying to track down a bank robber.

Police say a man robbed Regions Bank on Block Street on Tuesday afternoon.

Surveillance footage showed the man in a black hoodie, gray face mask, white gloves and brown work boots demand money from the teller and leave with a duffel bag filled with cash.

Witnesses say he left the bank on foot, but surveillance footage showed him get into a blue tractor-trailer truck on Manor Street.

The truck was tracked leaving the area north on the East I-55 Service Road.

If you know anything about this robbery, call police at 870-739-2101 or Crime Stoppers at 870-732-4444.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Memphis Police Department
Child left at park in Whitehaven
A Knoxville woman drowned while on a trip to Oak Island, North Carolina, according to a...
Woman drowns on 46th wedding anniversary trip to the beach
Pedro Serrano, 33, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest.
Man arrested after asking for protection from drug supplier coming to collect, deputies say
Four families displaced in condo fire in Germantown
Four families displaced in condo fire in Germantown
An FDNY firefighter from Long Beach was killed when a tree fell on his vehicle during a family...
‘He was a love of a lifetime’: Firefighter killed when tree falls on car

Latest News

A couple thought they were
‘You know that’s a bobcat kitten, RIGHT?!’ | Couple mistakes lost kitten with bobcat
(Source: UTHSC)
UTHS receives grant to update animal care facility
MLGW
Upgraded electrical system will reduce outages by 30%, MLGW says
Watching Your Wallet: Rising rents impacting tenants
Watching Your Wallet: Rising rents impacting tenants