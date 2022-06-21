Arrest made after suspect seen wearing stolen clothing on Facebook, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man’s Facebook post led to his arrest, police say.

A series of burglaries were reported in Whitehaven on June 14. Items were taken from Lavish and Domino’s was ransacked.

Days later, investigators discovered a Facebook post made from Donya Webb wearing similar clothing to what was reported missing from Lavish that the store’s owner confirmed as the same clothes.

After searching Webb’s home, officers say they found more clothing that was seen being stolen on surveillance cameras from Lavish.

Webb was taken into custody and charged with two counts of burglary of a business and theft of property between $10,000 and $60,000.

